Mpac Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of CSi Palletising

Mpac Group PLC, a leader in high-speed packaging and automation solutions, has successfully completed the acquisition of CSi Palletising. This strategic move involves the issuance of over a million consideration shares, which are set to be admitted for trading on AIM by early December. The acquisition aims to enhance Mpac’s market position and shareholder value as it increases its total voting rights to over 30 million shares.

