MP Materials price target raised to $18 from $15 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on MP Materials (MP) to $18 from $15 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. The firm anticipates “relatively upbeat commentary” from the company following China stimulus news and that losses ease sequentially given less downtime.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.