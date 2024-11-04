News & Insights

Moving iMage Technologies Announces Leadership Transition

November 04, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Moving iMage Technologies ( (MITQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Moving iMage Technologies has announced a strategic executive succession plan, appointing Francois Godfrey as President and Chief Operating Officer while retaining Phil Rafnson as Chairman and CEO. Godfrey, who joined the company in 2022, brings over 20 years of experience in business development and strategic planning. This leadership transition is aimed at accelerating revenue growth and enhancing operational excellence, reflecting MiT’s commitment to innovation and sustained value creation.

