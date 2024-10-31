Movano opens investigation to expose apparent stock manipulation

Movano (MOVE) Health announced that it has opened an investigation to expose apparent manipulation in trading of the company’s common shares, following the recent announcement of a shareholder approved reverse stock split. “We are committed to transparency and protecting the interests of our company and shareholders,” said John Mastrototaro, President and CEO of Movano Health. “It has come to our attention that several small cap stocks have suffered similar manipulation in recent weeks following their respective reverse stock splits, and we are in direct communication with securities regulators, legal counsel and other interested partners, as we pursue this issue to the fullest extent necessary.”

