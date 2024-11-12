Mount Ridley Mines Welcomes New Director Cameron Clifton

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has appointed Cameron Clifton as a director, who holds significant interests through Bladespinner Pty Ltd, including 20 million fully paid ordinary shares and 5 million unlisted options. This move could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and impact its stock performance.

For further insights into AU:MRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.