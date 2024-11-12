News & Insights

Mount Ridley Mines Welcomes New Director Cameron Clifton

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has appointed Cameron Clifton as a director, who holds significant interests through Bladespinner Pty Ltd, including 20 million fully paid ordinary shares and 5 million unlisted options. This move could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and impact its stock performance.

