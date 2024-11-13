Mount Ridley Mines Plans Capital Consolidation Vote

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has scheduled a General Meeting for December 13, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposal to consolidate the company’s capital. This consolidation plan involves merging every 10 shares, options, and performance rights into one, potentially impacting stockholders’ interests significantly. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes as part of this strategic financial decision.

