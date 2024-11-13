News & Insights

Stocks

Mount Ridley Mines Plans Capital Consolidation Vote

November 13, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has scheduled a General Meeting for December 13, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposal to consolidate the company’s capital. This consolidation plan involves merging every 10 shares, options, and performance rights into one, potentially impacting stockholders’ interests significantly. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes as part of this strategic financial decision.

For further insights into AU:MRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.