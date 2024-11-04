News & Insights

Motorpoint Group Announces Significant Shareholding Change

November 04, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group plc has reported a change in its major shareholdings, as Mark Christopher Morris reduced his voting rights from 3.95% to 2.96% after transferring 500,000 securities to an associated party for estate planning purposes. This shift in ownership could influence investor perception and the company’s stock performance.

