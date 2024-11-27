Motorpoint CFO Boosts Stake in Company Shares

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group’s CFO, Chris Morgan, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 18,632 shares, representing a 0.04% hold. With this move, Morgan now holds a total of 32,077 shares, signaling confidence in the UK’s leading independent omnichannel used vehicle retailer. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the company’s growing prominence in the financial markets.

