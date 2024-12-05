News & Insights

Motio Limited Announces Expiry of Performance Rights

December 05, 2024 — 04:33 am EST

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Motio Limited has announced the cessation of 112,500 performance rights, class F, which expired without exercise or conversion on December 1, 2024. This update is crucial for investors monitoring Motio’s security movements and overall capital structure. Such changes could influence the company’s stock dynamics on the ASX.

