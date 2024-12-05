Motio Limited Announces Expiry of Performance Rights

Motio Limited (AU:MXO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Motio Limited has announced the cessation of 112,500 performance rights, class F, which expired without exercise or conversion on December 1, 2024. This update is crucial for investors monitoring Motio’s security movements and overall capital structure. Such changes could influence the company’s stock dynamics on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:MXO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.