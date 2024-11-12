Most Kwai Chung Names New Executive Director

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has released an update.

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. has appointed Ms. Leung Hoi Yui as an executive director, effective November 12, 2024. With over 16 years of experience in sales and event planning, Ms. Leung is expected to enhance the company’s board diversity and sales management expertise. Holding a significant portion of the company’s shares, her leadership is anticipated to drive growth and innovation.

