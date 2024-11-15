Most Kwai Chung Ltd. Forecasts Profitable Turnaround

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has released an update.

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. has announced a significant turnaround, expecting to report a net profit of up to HK$5 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$2 million loss in the same period last year. This positive shift is attributed to increased client engagement and revenue from a major event, alongside gains from a strategic acquisition. Investors are advised to stay informed as the final financial results are yet to be confirmed.

For further insights into HK:1716 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.