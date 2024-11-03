Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – November 4, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Palantir and Super Micro Computer Inc, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether it’s a Buy, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 11/4 – (BNTX), (PLTR), (O), (CLF), (ILMN), (VRTX)

Tuesday, 11/5 – (ADM), (SMCI), (DVN)

Wednesday, 11/6 – (CVS), (NVO), (CELH), (QCOM), (ET), (AMC), (SPCE), (ARM), (LYFT)

Thursday, 11/7 – (MRNA), (WBD), (DDOG), (SQ), (LCID), (RIVN), (DKNG), (ABNB), (TTD), (PINS), (U), (NET)

Friday, 11/8 – (OCGN), (SONY), (PARA)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.