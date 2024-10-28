News & Insights

Mosaic Brands Enters Administration Amid Restructuring Efforts

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Mosaic Brands Limited (AU:MOZ) has released an update.

Mosaic Brands Limited has entered voluntary administration after unsuccessful attempts to restructure informally, appointing administrators from FTI Consulting and receivers from KPMG. The company aims to streamline operations and focus on key growth areas while continuing to trade during the holiday season. Despite support from most partners, unresolved issues with some parties and the ACCC led to this move.

