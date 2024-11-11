Morrow Bank ASA Chairman to Influence Shareholder Vote

Komplett Bank ASA (DE:KBN) has released an update.

Stig Eide Sivertsen, chairman of Morrow Bank ASA, is set to represent and vote for over 12 million shares at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting, making up 5.27% of the company’s share capital and voting rights. This move could have significant implications for the bank’s governance and decision-making process.

