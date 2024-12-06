News & Insights

Stocks

Morningstar Increases Quarterly Dividend by 12.3%

December 06, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Morningstar ( (MORN) ) is now available.

Morningstar, Inc. has announced a 12.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 45.5 cents per share, payable on January 31, 2025. This move reflects Morningstar’s robust financial health, with expectations to continue paying dividends in 2025, a significant allure for investors seeking reliable income streams. The company remains a key player ininvestment researchand management services globally.

Learn more about MORN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MORN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.