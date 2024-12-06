Morningstar Increases Quarterly Dividend by 12.3%

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Morningstar ( (MORN) ) is now available.

Morningstar, Inc. has announced a 12.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 45.5 cents per share, payable on January 31, 2025. This move reflects Morningstar’s robust financial health, with expectations to continue paying dividends in 2025, a significant allure for investors seeking reliable income streams. The company remains a key player ininvestment researchand management services globally.

