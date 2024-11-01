Morinaga Milk Finalizes Major Share Repurchase

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:2264) has released an update.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 2,932,800 of its own shares for approximately 9.9 billion yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of a previously announced plan. This move signifies the company’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing and subsequently canceling its treasury stock.

