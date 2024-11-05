News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Britvic

November 05, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has reduced its stake in Britvic plc, with its total holding dropping below the 5% threshold. This change prompted the application of a trading book exemption for its remaining 4.927721% share in the company as of November 1, 2024. The move could interest investors tracking shifts in institutional ownership within the beverage sector.

