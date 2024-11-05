Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Britvic

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has reduced its stake in Britvic plc, with its total holding dropping below the 5% threshold. This change prompted the application of a trading book exemption for its remaining 4.927721% share in the company as of November 1, 2024. The move could interest investors tracking shifts in institutional ownership within the beverage sector.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.