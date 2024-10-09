More Room Left For Hyatt Stock Gains After 15% Growth This Year?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock (NYSE: H) has gained close to 15% since the beginning of 2024 while its rival Hilton (NYSE:HLT) stock is up about 27% over the same period. There are a couple of trends driving the recent price appreciation. Travel demand has remained robust, despite concerns about the global economy. Over Q2 2024, Hyatt saw its comparable system-wide revenue per available room increase by 4.7% year-over-year (down from 5.5% y-o-y growth in Q1 2024), driven by higher occupancy levels and average room rates. The company’s operations in Asia remain the biggest drivers of growth, as greater outbound travel from Greater China to markets including Japan, Thailand, and South Korea drives growth. Moreover, the U.S. business also increased from group and business travel. Looking ahead, the hotel operator expects system-wide revenue per available room of 3.0% to 4.0% y-o-y in FY 2024. It also anticipates a 5.5% to 6.0% increase in net room growth. In addition, the company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to land in a range of $1.10 billion to 1.14 billion in FY 2024 compared to $1.03 billion in FY 2023.
Admirably, H stock has generated better returns than the broader market in each of the last 3 years. Returns for the stock were 29% in 2021, -6% in 2022, and 45% in 2023. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, is less volatile. And it has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment around rate cuts and multiple wars, could H see a strong jump?
It is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out how Hyatt’s Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.
While investors have their fingers crossed for a soft landing for the U.S. economy, how bad can things get if there is another recession? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.
|Returns
|Oct 2024
MTD [1]
|2024
YTD [1]
|2017-24
Total [2]
|H Return
|-1%
|15%
|179%
|S&P 500 Return
|-1%
|20%
|155%
|Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio
|-1%
|14%
|764%
[1] Returns as of 10/4/2024
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016
Invest with Trefis Market-Beating PortfoliosSee all Trefis Price Estimates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.