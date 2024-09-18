Moonpig : Trading Performance For Current Financial Year Remains In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - Moonpig Group PLC (MOON.L), an online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, reported that its trading performance for the current financial year, which began on May 1, 2024, remains in line with expectations, and it reiterated its existing guidance.

The company continues to expect fiscal year 2025 revenue growth,after adjusting for temporarily higher breakage on experience vouchers in FY24, at a mid-to-high single digit percentage rate, underpinned by growth in orders at the Moonpig brand.

The company stated that its medium-term targets remain unchanged, aiming for double-digit annual revenue growth, an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25% to 26%, and mid-teens percentage growth in adjusted earnings per share.

