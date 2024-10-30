Moonpig Director Boosts Holdings with Major Share Sale

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Moonpig Group Plc’s Executive Director Nickyl Raithatha has sold 1,000,000 shares at £2.469394 per share, significantly boosting his shareholding to 3,751,114 shares, which represents 1,479% of his salary. This move far exceeds the company’s shareholding requirement for directors, set at 300% of salary, indicating strong confidence in the company’s prospects.

