Moody’s acquires loan origination platform Numerated, terms undisclosed

Moody’s (MCO) Corporation announced that it has acquired Numerated Growth Technologies or Numerated, a loan origination platform for financial institutions. The transaction further expands Moody’s Lending Suite capabilities across the credit lifecycle, providing banking customers with a powerful end-to-end loan origination and monitoring solution. The acquisition builds on a partnership announced in January 2024 that integrated Numerated’s front office, decisioning, and loan operation technologies with Moody’s credit assessment, underwriting, and monitoring expertise. Numerated will be integrated into Moody’s Lending Suite, creating a full loan origination workflow…The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it is not expected to have a material impact on Moody’s 2024 financial results.
