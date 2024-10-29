Mont Royal Resources Updates on Expired Options

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. (AU:MRZ) has released an update.

Mont Royal Resources Limited announced the cessation of 4,750,000 options that expired without being exercised. This change reflects in the company’s issued capital, as reported on October 29, 2024. Investors might want to consider the implications of these expired options on the company’s future financial strategies.

