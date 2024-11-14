News & Insights

Monrif S.p.A. Share Acquisition by Monti Riffeser

November 14, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A. has announced the completion of a significant share purchase operation by Monti Riffeser S.r.l., which now holds over 79% of Monrif’s share capital and nearly 85% of voting rights. The shares were acquired at a price not exceeding 0.0500 Euro each, solidifying Monti Riffeser’s influence in the company.

