Monrif S.p.A. Share Acquisition by Monti Riffeser

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.
Monrif S.p.A. has announced the completion of a significant share purchase operation by Monti Riffeser S.r.l., which now holds over 79% of Monrif’s share capital and nearly 85% of voting rights. The shares were acquired at a price not exceeding 0.0500 Euro each, solidifying Monti Riffeser’s influence in the company.
