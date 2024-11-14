Monrif S.p.A. Share Acquisition by Monti Riffeser

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A. has announced the completion of a significant share purchase operation by Monti Riffeser S.r.l., which now holds over 79% of Monrif’s share capital and nearly 85% of voting rights. The shares were acquired at a price not exceeding 0.0500 Euro each, solidifying Monti Riffeser’s influence in the company.

For further insights into IT:MON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.