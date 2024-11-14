News & Insights

Monrif S.p.A. Releases Interim Management Report

November 14, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A., a diversified holding company listed on Euronext Milan, has released its interim management report for the period ending 30 September 2024. The company operates in sectors including publishing, advertising, digital media, printing, hospitality, and real estate, highlighting its wide-ranging investments through various subsidiaries.

