Monrif S.p.A. Releases Interim Management Report

Monrif SPA (IT:MON) has released an update.

Monrif S.p.A., a diversified holding company listed on Euronext Milan, has released its interim management report for the period ending 30 September 2024. The company operates in sectors including publishing, advertising, digital media, printing, hospitality, and real estate, highlighting its wide-ranging investments through various subsidiaries.

For further insights into IT:MON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.