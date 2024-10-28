News & Insights

Monopar Therapeutics announces common stock offering, no amount given

October 28, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in a best efforts public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the company. Monopar Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product and working capital. Rodman & Renshaw is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Stocks mentioned

MNPR

