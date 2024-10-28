Monopar Therapeutics announces common stock offering, no amount given

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in a best efforts public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the company. Monopar Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product and working capital. Rodman & Renshaw is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MNPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.