Monolithic Power tells Rosenblatt not aware of Nvidia technical issues

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann spoke with Monolithic Power (MPWR) after a research report said the company’s power module for Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell has been disqualified for certain higher power products on defect mechanisms. Monolithic Power’s senior management and product line management are not aware of any technical issues with Blackwell sockets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a “disqualification” at this late stage of the Blackwell production cycle would require the supplier to be advised of the situation. In addition, Monolithic has seen “no bookings, backlog, variations or cancellations, period,” Rosenblatt points out. It is well known that Monolithic will lose share in Blackwell cycle relative to Hopper, as Nvidia has pushed for multi-sourcing, the firm adds. Shares of Monolithic Power are down 19%, or $145.50, to $615.90 in afternoon trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MPWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.