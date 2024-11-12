News & Insights

Monolithic Power selloff brings ‘compelling entry,’ says Stifel

November 12, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg says recent speculation regarding Monolithic Power’s (MPWR) competitive positioning within Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming Blackwell artificial intelligence platform launch has created a “compelling entry” into Monolithic shares. While Monolithic has not yet received Blackwell orders, this is not news, with orders expected shortly, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Monolithic management refuted the claims that any bookings from its largest AI customer have been canceled, nor that technical or product issues remain. Regarding B200 and GB200, Stifel believes Monolithic is in the latter stages of prototyping and qualification, with orders potentially also expected shortly. With the stock down 30% since October 30, and Nvidia only accounting for 12%-15% of Monolithic’s revenue, current levels offer a “very attractive price for one of the best-managed, most innovative and highly diversified solutions providers in the semiconductor industry,” the firm contends. It keeps a Buy rating on Monolithic Power with a $1,100 price target.

Read More on MPWR:

