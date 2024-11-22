Monolithic Power initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi initiated coverage of Monolithic Power (MPWR) with an Equal Weight rating and $610 price target While the recent pullback in the shares “presents an interesting entry point,” the stock will remain volatile given the significant focus on Nvidia supply chain data points as investors try to better understand Monolithic’s share of Nvidia’s Blackwell platform, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

