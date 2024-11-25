Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 200,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust Shs GBP (GB:MNKS) has released an update.

Monks Investment Trust PLC has acquired 200,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,282.89 pence each, which will now be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the number of shares available for trading to 198,205,666, impacting shareholder calculations for transparency and disclosure requirements. Investors may find these movements significant as they assess the company’s strategy and financial health.

