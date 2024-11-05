News & Insights

Stocks

Mongolian Mining’s New Coal Distribution Partnership

November 05, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mongolian Mining (HK:0975) has released an update.

Mongolian Mining Corporation has entered into a new five-year Cooperation Agreement with JIA’s subsidiary, Wanli, to supply and distribute coal products. This strategic partnership, starting in 2025, involves the export of up to 3 million tonnes of coal annually, enhancing Mongolian Mining’s market presence. The agreement is deemed commercially sound by independent advisors, aligning with industry practices.

For further insights into HK:0975 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOGLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.