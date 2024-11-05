Mongolian Mining’s New Coal Distribution Partnership

Mongolian Mining (HK:0975) has released an update.

Mongolian Mining Corporation has entered into a new five-year Cooperation Agreement with JIA’s subsidiary, Wanli, to supply and distribute coal products. This strategic partnership, starting in 2025, involves the export of up to 3 million tonnes of coal annually, enhancing Mongolian Mining’s market presence. The agreement is deemed commercially sound by independent advisors, aligning with industry practices.

