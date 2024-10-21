News & Insights

MoneyMe Secures Landmark $517.5M Auto Loan Deal

October 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

MoneyMe Ltd. (AU:MME) has released an update.

MoneyMe Ltd. has announced its successful execution of a $517.5 million asset-backed securities deal in the auto loan sector, marking its largest term securitisation to date. The high demand from investors and favorable credit ratings highlight the strong performance of MoneyMe’s Autopay loans, positioning the company for future growth in the debt capital markets. This strategic move is set to enhance MoneyMe’s capital efficiency and expand its reach among domestic and international investors.

