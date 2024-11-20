News & Insights

MoneyHero Limited to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 20, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

MoneyHero Limited (MNY) has released an update.

MoneyHero Limited, a leading personal finance platform in Southeast Asia, is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on December 10, 2024. The company, which operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines, boasts a significant user base and strong industry partnerships. Backed by prominent investors like Peter Thiel, MoneyHero continues to drive innovation in the region’s digital economy.

