Money3 Eyes Expansion in Lucrative Lending Market

Money3 Corporation Limited is tapping into a significant market opportunity with a $35 billion consumer lending and $8 billion SME commercial market in Australia. The company aims to expand its market share beyond the current 2% by offering flexible and responsible financial products, including innovative solutions for used vehicles and commercial lending. Additionally, Money3 is committed to sustainability and community support, contributing $265,000 towards charitable causes and reducing its carbon footprint in FY24.

