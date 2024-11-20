Money3 Eyes Expansion in Lucrative Lending Market

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.
Money3 Corporation Limited is tapping into a significant market opportunity with a $35 billion consumer lending and $8 billion SME commercial market in Australia. The company aims to expand its market share beyond the current 2% by offering flexible and responsible financial products, including innovative solutions for used vehicles and commercial lending. Additionally, Money3 is committed to sustainability and community support, contributing $265,000 towards charitable causes and reducing its carbon footprint in FY24.
