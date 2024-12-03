Money Manifestation: 4 Practical Tips to Turn Your Dreams Into Dollars

It seems like the word “manifest” is everywhere, from TikTok videos to coffee mugs. It’s so ubiquitous that you’d be forgiven for not remembering what the word actually means. As a refresher, the Cambridge English Dictionary defines manifest as “to show something clearly, through signs or actions.”

At its core, manifesting is about taking clear, tangible actions to bring a goal to life. When it comes to money, it’s not about wishful thinking; it’s about aligning your actions with your financial dreams.

You don’t need a mystic temple or a vision board to manifest wealth. Just follow these four practical steps to take control of your financial future.

1. Heal Your Relationship With Money

You can envision the wealth you want, but if you’re going to turn around and overspend, even the most patient spiritual guide might just throw up their hands. Building true financial security starts with understanding your relationship with money.

Start by reflecting on how money has shaped your life. Whether through silent meditation or journaling with a cup of tea, explore your thoughts and feelings about money and how it has impacted your life. Record your earliest money memories or the financial attitudes you learned from your family and culture. This will help you uncover patterns and beliefs that may be holding you back.

Don’t make this a one-and-done deal. Maintain a regular financial journal — whether detailed or in bullet points — and see how your attitude evolves. There are even financial professionals with backgrounds in financial trauma, or outright financial therapists, who can help guide you through your journey.

2. Identify Areas for Improvement and Release Financial Shame

Once you understand your money mindset, it’s time to drill down into the numbers. Look at where you might be overspending. Are you feeling compelled to keep up with the Joneses, splurging on fancy clothes, gadgets or meals out? Well, to heck with the Joneses — manifesting financial stability is about narrowing your spending to only what you actually need. Redirecting even small amounts toward savings can yield significant benefits.

Consider where you can afford to start making cuts. You don’t have to overhaul your budget overnight, but focusing on necessities is key. Simultaneously, explore ways to boost your savings. Do you have a high-yield savings account? If not, now’s the time to open one. Consider certificates of deposit (CDs), or if you’re ready, venture into the stock market or alternative investments to grow your wealth.

Remember, your money manifestation journey isn’t about perfection. It’s about progress. Let go of guilt over past missteps and focus on the positive steps you’re taking today.

3. Write Down Your Financial Goals

Most financial experts agree: a written plan is essential. Creating a detailed budget not only clarifies your income and expenses but also gives you a sense of what you need to do to fulfill your goals.

Are you looking to get out of debt? Listing each of your debts and creating a plan to pay them off can help you do that. Want to have six figures in savings in six years? Calculate how much you need to set aside monthly and identify areas in your budget to support that goal.

Small, consistent actions, like saving $200 per paycheck in a high-yield savings account, can put you on the path to your six-figure savings goal. Similarly, picking up a side hustle can accelerate debt repayment or bolster your savings.

Take Action

Manifestation requires more than visualization — it demands action. Use your written goals as a springboard. Whether it’s scheduling a meeting with a financial advisor or setting up that high-yield savings account, the key is to start today.

And there’s really no better feeling than crossing off a task from your to-do list. Each step, no matter how small, brings you closer to your financial aspirations.

Manifestation is more than a buzzword when it comes to your finances. By addressing your money mindset, reviewing your spending, and creating a clear plan, you can transform your dreams into dollars.

