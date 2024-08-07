Money Expert Shannah Game: The Biggest Secret About Money

Maybe it’s time to let go of everyone else’s rules for money and set yourself free. Imagine how that could change your financial life.

Also: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Next: 6 Money Moves the Wealthy Make That You Can Make Too

According to Shannah Game, a financial expert and host with the “Everyone’s Talkin’ Money” podcast, that’s the biggest secret about money. If you feel like you can’t live well on a low salary, here are some tips.

Make Your Own Rules

According to Game, “You get to make the money rules for how you spend and save your money. So, it’s time to let go of the shame and start spending intentionally towards your goals – without apologies!”

Instead of following someone else’s rules, Game said you have the freedom to decide what’s right and wrong when it comes to your money. “That is so incredibly freeing,” Game said.

Also: I Rent Out a Home on Airbnb: Here’s How Much Profit I Actually Bring In

Ask Yourself Some Questions

Game suggested taking a thoughtful approach to how you think about and spend your money. In fact, Game developed 10 mindful money questions to ask yourself “to stress less and live more.”

The first question: How do you feel about money and why?

Once you consider that question, Game suggested taking a look at your past. The second mindful money question to ask yourself: How was money talked about growing up (or not talked about)?

Consider Your Happiness

Among the other interesting questions: What is your money happiness number? How much money would be enough and why?

Putting a number on happiness has been a long-debated topic. You may have heard numbers thrown out like $75,000. According to a 2010 study, money could only boost happiness up to about $75,000 in annual income. Or, you may have seen more recent research suggesting that money boosts happiness up to earnings of around $500,000.

Since Game said the biggest money secret is that you can make your own rules, perhaps your number is much smaller or maybe it’s on the higher side.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Money Expert Shannah Game: The Biggest Secret About Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.