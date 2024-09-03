Money Expert Kate Kaden: Why You Should ‘Enjoy Your Mortgage’ This Weekend

The average American family spends 26.5% of their income on mortgage payments, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors. With so much of your income going towards your monthly mortgage payment, why not sit back and get your money’s worth?

“One of my favorite trends on TikTok is this series where people are saying ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ and the response is ‘Enjoying my mortgage,'” said frugal living expert Kate Kaden in a recent YouTube video. “Elevate and enjoy everything you already have right now.”

In these videos, TikTok users are doing what most homeowners do: turning off the lights, admiring their home decor, getting cozy on the couch, cooking or putting groceries away.

“This is where you are, and this is what you already have and there are things to enjoy in your home,” Kaden added.

Here’s why you should “enjoy your mortgage” this weekend instead of going out.

Going Out Is Expensive

Leaving the house isn’t cheap. Not only do you have to pay for gas — which is currently $3.33 for a gallon of regular, per AAA data — but restaurant prices have gone up significantly since 2019.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that food prices in the U.S. rose by 25% between 2019 and 2023. Even fast food prices are out of control.

Between 2014 and 2024, average menu prices have increased between 39% and 100% — outpacing inflation during the given time period, according to a FinanceBuzz report. McDonald’s prices have doubled (100% increase) across the chain’s most popular items. The increase in McDonald’s menu items is followed by those of Popeyes (86%) and Taco Bell (81%).

Grocery prices have increased, but the latest CPI data shows that food-away-from-home prices have increased at nearly four times the rate of food-at-home prices (4.1% vs. 1.1%) from July 2023 and July 2024.

You’ll Save Money

The average American dines out three times per month and orders delivery 4.5 times per month, according to U.S. Foods. This totals up to a monthly average of $166 dining out per person or nearly $2,000 during the year.

And if you’re doing dinner and a movie or going to a concert, it’ll cost more.

According to GOBankingRates research based on BLS data, the average American spends $3,568 on entertainment each year, or $297 per month. Entertainment can include going out to the movies, seeing a concert, buying a lottery ticket and more.

You Can Get Your Money’s Worth

If you’re already spending money on your rent or mortgage, why not enjoy it?

On average, Americans spend $2,025 monthly on housing costs, based on BLS data and as reported by Ramsey Solutions. This includes mortgage and rent payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance, gas and electric bills, home repairs and furniture.

When you go out, you’re just adding to that cost. This doesn’t mean you should never go out, but spending the weekend relaxing at home can help you save money.

“Enjoy your home. Invite people into your home. Have the best time you can in this great space that you are spending so much money to reside in,” Kaden said. “Find ways to capitalize on the fact that this is the space you’re paying for.”

