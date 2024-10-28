Monex Group Boosts Shareholder Returns with Increased Dividends

Monex Group (JP:8698) has released an update.

Monex Group has announced an interim dividend of 15.10 yen per share and a special dividend of 10.00 yen per share following the transfer of subsidiary shares. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous fiscal year, as the company focuses on enhancing shareholder returns and setting a new return on equity target of 15%. The total dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, is set at 40.20 yen per share, indicating Monex’s commitment to stable profit growth and shareholder value.

