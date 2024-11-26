Mondo TV Expands Global Reach with Seychelles Deal

Mondo TV SpA (IT:MTV) has released an update.
Mondo TV has secured a preliminary agreement with Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation for the licensing of its successful animated series Monster Loving Maniacs, co-produced with JA FILMS, BELVISION, and GINGER PICTURE. This deal, which includes a 24-month Free TV rights license, marks a significant step in expanding the show’s reach, already sold in over 150 countries. Mondo TV, a leader in TV series and cartoon film production, is strengthening its presence in the European market.
