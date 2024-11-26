Monash IVF Group Ltd Reports Record Growth in 2024

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.

Monash IVF Group Ltd reported a successful FY2024, with a notable 19.4% revenue growth and a 17.4% increase in underlying NPAT, marking the best performance since its listing. The company saw significant contributions from its Australian, Women’s Imaging, and International IVF businesses, with the latter experiencing remarkable growth, particularly in its Kuala Lumpur and Singapore clinics. Despite challenges from a class action settlement impacting their financials, Monash IVF remains optimistic, focusing on expanding its market share and enhancing services to meet increasing demand.

