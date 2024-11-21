Monarch Cement Q3 Earnings Surge Y/Y Amid Strong Market Demand

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company MCEM have gained 4% since its third-quarter 2024 earnings release. The stock has outpaced the S&P 500 index's 0.02% decline in the same timeframe. Over the past month, MCEM shares have risen 4.5%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index's 1.6% growth, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s recent performance.

Q3 Sales & Earnings Performance

For the third quarter of 2024, Monarch Cement reported net sales of $80 million, a 10.1% increase from $72.7 million in the last-year period.

Net income for the quarter surged 75.5% to $26.4 million from $15 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s basic earnings per share soared 76.7% to $7.21 from $4.08 a year ago.

The quarterly results were driven by higher sales volumes, favorable pricing adjustments, operational efficiencies and a significant swing to unrealized gains on equity investments from prior-year losses.

Segmental Performance

Monarch Cement operates in two primary segments — Cement and Ready-Mixed Concrete. Both segments delivered strong performances in the third quarter of 2024, contributing to the company’s overall growth.

Cement: Sales to unaffiliated customers in the cement segment totaled $47.75 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.1% from $44.19 million in the prior-year period. Operating income for the segment rose 23.9% to $23.39 million from $18.88 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting improved pricing and operational efficiencies.

Ready-Mixed Concrete: The ready-mixed concrete segment reported sales to unaffiliated customers of $32.28 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting 13.3% growth from $28.51 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income for the segment was $2.67 million in the third quarter of 2024, down 15.9% from $3.17 million a year earlier due to higher raw material and transportation costs that offset the revenue increase.

Operational & Financial Metrics

The company’s gross profit from operations improved 19.8% year over year to $32.5 million in the reported quarter, driven by robust revenue growth and operational efficiencies.

Monarch Cement's cost of sales increased 4.3% year over year to $47.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, though it was outpaced by revenue growth, supporting margin expansion. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 27.3% year over year to $6.4 million. However, the increase in gross profit more than offset these higher expenses, leading to an 18.2% year-over-year rise in income from operations to $26.1 million.

Cash & Debt

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Monarch Cement reported cash and cash equivalents of $59.01 million, a 3% increase from $57.29 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The company maintained a debt-free position, with no outstanding long-term debt as of both Sept. 30, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2023. This strong liquidity and absence of debt underscore Monarch Cement's robust financial health and prudent capital management.

Management Insights

The company attributed its strong performance to a combination of higher sales volumes and pricing adjustments in its cement and ready-mixed concrete segments. Management highlighted favorable market conditions and effective cost-control measures as key profitability drivers.

Management emphasized ongoing investments in property, plant and equipment, which totaled $37.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. This expenditure aims to enhance operational capacity and efficiency to meet growing market demand.

Factors Influencing Performance

A key contributor to the robust quarter was a $5.3-million unrealized gain on equity investments against a $4.5 million loss in the prior year. This swing bolstered other income and reinforced the company's bottom-line results. Additionally, improved pricing strategies and operational efficiencies in its primary markets across Kansas, Iowa and surrounding states supported revenue growth.

Other Developments

The company retired shares valued at $1.8 million and distributed $5.5 million in cash dividends in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Monarch Cement’s strong earnings performance and operational efficiency, coupled with favorable market dynamics, have positioned the company for continued growth. The stock's recent rally underscores investor optimism as the company outpaces broader market performance by a significant margin.

