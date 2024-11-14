News & Insights

Moltiply Group S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Gruppo Mutuionline SpA (IT:MOL) has released an update.

Moltiply Group S.p.A. reported a 10.4% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performances in its Broking and BPO divisions. Despite the revenue growth, the net result saw a slight decline of 2.0%, attributed to acquisition-related expenses. The company remains optimistic about continued growth in revenues and EBITDA, bolstered by recent acquisitions and an expanding international presence.

