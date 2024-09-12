Molson Coors' Premiumization & Other Efforts Aid: Apt to Hold?

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP appears to be in good shape, thanks to the immense strength in its brands and strong performances across its portfolio. Smooth progress of the Acceleration Plan and the premiumization of its portfolio have been aiding results. The company has been seeing strong success in EMEA&APAC, Canada and Latin America. However, in the United States, it has plans on track to drive improvement.



Let us delve deeper.

Details on Molson Coors’ Strategies

Last year, Molson Coors introduced its Acceleration Plan, which had been built upon the success accomplished under its Revitalization Plan implemented in 2019. The plan looks to deliver growth in the coming years. The initiative revolves around five pillars, including core power brands’ growth, portfolio premiumization, beyond beer expansion, investment in capabilities and support to its people and communities.



The company has been aggressively focusing on portfolio premiumization, in both Beer and Beyond Beer, to boost the shape of its product portfolio. It has also been making impressive innovations, especially in Beyond Beer. TAP’s goal for its Above Premium portfolio is to reach nearly one-third of its brand net revenues, excluding contract brewing, in the medium term.



Molson Coors is among the largest brewers in the world. With a view to accelerate portfolio premiumization, it has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio. The company remains committed to growing its market share through innovation and premiumization.

TAP’s Brand Performance

Molson Coors consistently focuses on growing its core power brands’ revenues. The company’s core power brands comprise Coors Light, Miller Lite and Coors Banquet in the United States and key brands in the international markets such as Molson trademark in Canada, Carling in the United Kingdom and Ozujsko in Croatia.



Strength in Coors Light, Miller Lite and Coors Banquet appears encouraging. In the United States, Coors Light, Miller Lite and Coors Banquet, on a combined basis, volume share fell 0.5 share point of industry in the second quarter from a year ago. However, these brands were up 2 full share points from the second quarter of 2022, reflecting that the company retained about 80% of its peak share gains on the core power brands.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Among these brands, Coors Banquet is performing really well. It registered brand volume growth of 13% in the first half of 2024 and gained share at the fastest rate in the top 15 brands within the beer category. The company also successfully launched a core power brand, Caraiman, in Romania, which has reached about 150,000 hectoliters since March. Further, it is also gaining from the successful launch of Madri, which registered revenue growth in double digits in the reported quarter.

Bottlenecks to TAP’s Growth

Molson Coors has been witnessing cost inflation with respect to materials and manufacturing expenses. In second-quarter 2024, the underlying cost of goods sold per hectoliter rose 2.9% in constant currency, mainly owing to cost inflation with respect to materials and manufacturing costs, deleveraged volumes and unfavorable mix on lower contract brewing volumes in the Americas segment, somewhat offset by cost savings. Though inflation moderated, the same remains a headwind in 2024.



The continued exit of Pabst contract brewing volumes is impacting the company’s results. This reduced second-quarter 2024 financial volumes by 580,000 hectoliters with decreases accelerating from the prior quarter. Also, first-half 2024 financial volumes were more than 900,000 hectoliters, indicating an above 50% fall in Pabst contract volume from the half of 2023. Management cited that Pabst is a headwind to total volume and net sales in the near term.

A Glance at Molson Coors’ Performance

Despite the headwinds, Molson Coors’ shares have been performing well on the bourses. Shares of this global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products have gained 8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.



The company put up a stellar show in the second quarter, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share increased 7.9% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. Gross profit increased 9.1% year over year and the gross margin expanded 310 basis points to 34.6%. Solid results in the EMEA & APAC segment, owing to favorable net pricing, premiumization and higher brand volumes, have bolstered the overall performance.



The company has commenced a new multiyear project in the United Kingdom to boost its brewing and packaging capacity. Management projects 2024 net sales to increase in the low-single digits year over year on a constant-currency basis. Underlying earnings per share are estimated to rise in the mid-single digits. The aforementioned strengths are likely to boost TAP’s performance, thereby retaining the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s momentum in the future.

Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO offers baked items and has a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 28.1% from the year-ago reported number.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.