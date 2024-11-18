Moleculin Biotech announces new findings on Annamycin

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) announced new findings supporting the ability of Annamycin to overcome resistance to Venetoclax in acute myeloid leukemia. This includes data from preclinical in vitro studies recently accepted for online publication at the upcoming American Society of Hematology, ASH, Annual Meeting, and correlates with efficacy demonstrated by recent preliminary clinical data in subjects who were relapsed from or refractory to first line Venetoclax regimens and were then treated with Annamycin in combination with Ara-C. Preclinical data accepted for online publication at ASH Annual Meeting reveal significant activity of Annamycin in Venetoclax resistant AML model. New preliminary clinical results show Annamycin plus Ara-C achieved 60% CR/CRi in subjects who were relapsed from or refractory to Venetoclax regimens; more than 4 times greater than published historical rates. Annamycin demonstrates an even greater potential than previously reported to address a significant AML patient population for which treatment options are extremely limited. New data from MB-106 trial show median overall survival of 11.6 months in subjects receiving AnnAraC as 2nd line therapy

