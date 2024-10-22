Molecular Partners, Orano Med announce presentation of MP0712 data

Molecular Partners (MOLN) and Orano Med announced the oral presentation of the latest preclinical data supporting MP0712 as a Radio-DARPin Therapeutic, or RDT, at the European Assocation of Nuclear Medicine, or EANM, Congress which runs October 19-23 in Hamburg, Germany. MP0712 is a co-developed 212Pb-labeled RDT candidate targeting delta-like ligand 3, or DLL3. Molecular Partners and Orano Med anticipate initiating first-in-human studies, pending regulatory clearance, in 2025. Initial clinical data of MP0712 is also anticipated in 2025. The presentation highlights that attractive tumor to kidney, or T:K, ratios of greater than can be achieved in biodistribution studies across several models, including in a disseminated tumor model with clinically relevant DLL3 expression levels. This suggests strong uptake by the targeted tissue while minimally impacting healthy tissues. In addition, in vivo data indicated that tumor uptake was specific to DLL3. Dose-range finding studies in mice confirmed that treatment at a clinically relevant dosage was well tolerated, supporting a favorable safety profile. Finally, MP0712 led to strong and dose-dependent efficacy in mice bearing established tumors with clinically-relevant levels of DLL3 expression and at a clinically-relevant dose, as compared to a positive control of a radiolabelled anti-DLL3 antibody rovalpituzumab. DLL3 is a highly relevant target for radiopharmaceutical therapy due to its abundant expression in tumors of patients with small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors, while expression in healthy tissues is low. MP0712 has picomolar affinity and high specificity to human DLL3. Molecular Partners is developing its RDT platform for targeted delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. Due to their small size, high specificity and affinity, DARPins are well-suited as potential vectors for efficient delivery of therapeutic radionuclides. DARPins are also readily designed as multispecifics, making bi-specific candidates a promising area of growth for Molecular Partner’s RDT portfolio as additional targeting may help address target heterogeneity in many tumors. The portfolio includes programs being developed in-house as well as via collaborations with Orano Med and Novartis (NVS).

