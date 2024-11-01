News & Insights

Stocks

Mojave Brands Announces Public Offering Plans

November 01, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mojave Brands (TSE:MOJO) has released an update.

Mojave Brands Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus in Canada for a public offering aiming to raise between $10 million and $15 million. The offering involves selling units composed of common shares and warrants, with plans to list on CBOE Canada. Proceeds will support operations and growth, pending regulatory approvals and conditions.

For further insights into TSE:MOJO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.