Mojave Brands Announces Public Offering Plans

Mojave Brands (TSE:MOJO) has released an update.

Mojave Brands Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus in Canada for a public offering aiming to raise between $10 million and $15 million. The offering involves selling units composed of common shares and warrants, with plans to list on CBOE Canada. Proceeds will support operations and growth, pending regulatory approvals and conditions.

