Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $155 from $184 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $155 from $184 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After two quarters of reported quarter and guidance beats, the break in trend pushed shorter term money out of the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Price and mix still remains a substantial negative, which will hurt EPS by $4.00+ in 2024, and could actually approach $5, the firm says.

