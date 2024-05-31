News & Insights

Mobilicom Shareholders Approve All AGM Proposals

May 31, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Mobilicom Ltd. ADR (MOB) has released an update.

Mobilicom Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were passed by the company’s shareholders as outlined in the proxy statement from May 14, 2024. The report detailing the AGM outcomes will also be included in the company’s ongoing SEC filings, enhancing its standing in the official records.

