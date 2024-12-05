Mobileye upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Rosner upgraded Mobileye (MBLY) to Outperform from Peer Perform. Wolfe believes Mobileye can play an important role in providing Western automakers with autonomous driving solutions, and near-term expectations seem to have been properly reset, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a more compelling setup, especially relative to the broader Supplier group, and thinks Mobileye is yniquely positioned to be a net-winner from increasing protectionism.
