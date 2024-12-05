Mobileye upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Rosner upgraded Mobileye (MBLY) to Outperform from Peer Perform. Wolfe believes Mobileye can play an important role in providing Western automakers with autonomous driving solutions, and near-term expectations seem to have been properly reset, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a more compelling setup, especially relative to the broader Supplier group, and thinks Mobileye is yniquely positioned to be a net-winner from increasing protectionism.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MBLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.