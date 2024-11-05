News & Insights

Stocks

Mobile Global Esports Names Brett Rosin as New CEO

November 05, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Mobile Global Esports, Inc. ( (MGAM) ) is now available.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. has appointed Brett Rosin as its new President and CEO under a three-year contract, offering a $96,000 annual salary and potential bonuses up to 100% of his pay. Rosin can also convert up to 30% of his bonus into company stock. If terminated without cause, he receives six months’ severance. Sunny Bhandarkar resigned as CEO for personal reasons.

See more data about MGAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.