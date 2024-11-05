Mobile Global Esports Names Brett Rosin as New CEO

An announcement from Mobile Global Esports, Inc. ( (MGAM) ) is now available.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. has appointed Brett Rosin as its new President and CEO under a three-year contract, offering a $96,000 annual salary and potential bonuses up to 100% of his pay. Rosin can also convert up to 30% of his bonus into company stock. If terminated without cause, he receives six months’ severance. Sunny Bhandarkar resigned as CEO for personal reasons.

