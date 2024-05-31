News & Insights

Stocks

MND Backs L&M Infra's Public Withdrawal Offer

May 31, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA (FR:ALMND) has released an update.

Montagne et Neige Developpement (MND) supports the public withdrawal offer from L&M Infra at €0.90 per share, as the Board of Directors and an independent expert deem it financially fair. The offer aligns with the company’s, shareholders’, and employees’ interests, with plans for a subsequent compulsory withdrawal from the Euronext Growth market. MND, a French group active in cable mobility and leisure infrastructure, faced a significant impact from a dissolved partnership, estimating a loss of €40M in opportunities.

